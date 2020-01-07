Automotive Grade Linux Has Large Presence At CES 2020

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas there isn't too often "pure" Linux being showcased aside from the likes of Ubuntu occasionally running on demo machines or servers, the year Canonical was there with Ubuntu TV , and a number of other select mostly small instances where Linux is prominently featured. That's in part why I stopped regularly attending CES (as well as budgetary constraints due to ad-blockers...) but this year at CES there is a large floor showcase of the Linux Foundation's Automotive Grade Linux.

Automotive Grade Linux is the Linux Foundation project building frameworks and related open-source infrastructure around automotive use-cases. The 100+ member project is backed by many of the prominent automobile manufacturers as well as hardware vendors like NVIDIA and Samsung. AGL software has begun running on some 2018+ vehicles from the likes of Toyota and Mazda and various reference boards, instrument cluster displays, and more are showcased at this year's CES 2020 with Automotive Grade Linux.

This week at CES, Subaru did announce Automotive Grade Linux is used as part of their infotainment platform on the 2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy vehicles.

The CES booth also has the 2020 Toyota RAV4 and 2020 Mazda CX-30 with AGL-powered software. There are "20+ open-source demos" at this Linux Foundation booth.