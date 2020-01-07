Automotive Grade Linux Has Large Presence At CES 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 8 January 2020 at 07:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX EVENTS --
At the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas there isn't too often "pure" Linux being showcased aside from the likes of Ubuntu occasionally running on demo machines or servers, the year Canonical was there with Ubuntu TV, and a number of other select mostly small instances where Linux is prominently featured. That's in part why I stopped regularly attending CES (as well as budgetary constraints due to ad-blockers...) but this year at CES there is a large floor showcase of the Linux Foundation's Automotive Grade Linux.


Automotive Grade Linux is the Linux Foundation project building frameworks and related open-source infrastructure around automotive use-cases. The 100+ member project is backed by many of the prominent automobile manufacturers as well as hardware vendors like NVIDIA and Samsung. AGL software has begun running on some 2018+ vehicles from the likes of Toyota and Mazda and various reference boards, instrument cluster displays, and more are showcased at this year's CES 2020 with Automotive Grade Linux.


This week at CES, Subaru did announce Automotive Grade Linux is used as part of their infotainment platform on the 2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy vehicles.


The CES booth also has the 2020 Toyota RAV4 and 2020 Mazda CX-30 with AGL-powered software. There are "20+ open-source demos" at this Linux Foundation booth.


A Phoronix reader at CES 2020 kindly passed along these images. Those not at CES but wanting to check out the latest AGL happenings can do so via AutomotiveLinux.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Some Of The Interesting Open-Source Projects For Outreachy's Winter 2019 Round
Open Source Firmware Conference 2019 Videos Posted
OpenZFS Developer Summit 2019 Videos + Slides For The Latest On Open-Source ZFS
The Hardware FOSDEM Uses To Carry Out Linux Video Recordings Of Their Event
The Open-Source / Linux Highlights From OSTS 2019
Systemd-Free Debian "Devuan" Planning Their First Developer Gathering This Spring
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork