Six Candidates Are Vying For This Year's X.Org Foundation Board
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 17 March 2018 at 11:57 AM EDT. 3 Comments
X.ORG --
There are six candidates running for this year's X.Org Foundation Board of Directors with four seats being open this election.

Those six candidates for this year's X.Org elections include Eric Anholt (Broadcom), Robert Foss (Collabora), Bryce Harrington (Samsung), Keith Packard (HP), Laurent Pinchart (Ideas on Board), and Harry Wentland (AMD).

It's great to see a few new candidates looking to participate on the X.Org Foundation board as for the most part over the past decade it has mostly been the same group of candidates controlling the board with a few exceptions and not too many "outsiders" pursuing a position to help this steward of open-source graphics.

Details on each of these candidates can be found via their personal statements. The elections will get underway on 22 March.

Especially now that the X.Org Foundation is part of the SPI, the X.Org Foundation's main job is just organizing the annual X Developers' Conference (XDC) as well as their participate in GSoC/EVoC and a few other engagements. The X.Org Foundation continues to be the organization behind just not the X.Org Server but also Wayland, Mesa, libinput, etc.

Good luck to all those running for the X.Org 2018 elections.
