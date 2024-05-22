Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
systemd 256 Nears Release With run0, systemd-vpick, importctl & More
Systemd 256 is bringing with it run0 as a sudo alternative, systemd-vpick and importctl as new tools, the systemd-ssh-generator, better OpenSSL 3.x support, systemd-uikfy now supports Zboot kernels, continued systemd-homed enhancements, a new systemd.crash-action option, a new journal.storage credential, "systemctl kill --wait", and many other changes.
With systemd 256-rc3 are no additional release note worthy features/changes compared to systemd 256-rc2. It's looking like systemd 256 is settling down and will see its stable release soon.
Those wanting to run through all of the prominent systemd 256 changes in full or spin up systemd 256-rc3 on your own system can find all the details up on GitHub.