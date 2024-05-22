systemd 256 Nears Release With run0, systemd-vpick, importctl & More

Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 22 May 2024 at 08:37 PM EDT. 1 Comment
SYSTEMD
It looks like systemd 256 will officially debut as stable in the near future with systemd 256-rc3 being released today and not tacking on any new features compared to the prior release candidates.

Systemd 256 is bringing with it run0 as a sudo alternative, systemd-vpick and importctl as new tools, the systemd-ssh-generator, better OpenSSL 3.x support, systemd-uikfy now supports Zboot kernels, continued systemd-homed enhancements, a new systemd.crash-action option, a new journal.storage credential, "systemctl kill --wait", and many other changes.

systemd logo


With systemd 256-rc3 are no additional release note worthy features/changes compared to systemd 256-rc2. It's looking like systemd 256 is settling down and will see its stable release soon.

Those wanting to run through all of the prominent systemd 256 changes in full or spin up systemd 256-rc3 on your own system can find all the details up on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
systemd 256-rc2 Released With A Few More Features
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
systemd In 2023 Added Windows-Inspired "Blue Screen Of Death" & macOS-Inspired T.D.M.
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs