libvirt 10.0 Released With QEMU VM Migration Improvements
Today's libvirt 10.0 release comes with a number of new features namely around its QEMU support. Libvirt 10.0 enables a new "postcopy-preempt" migration capability which when used can lead to faster migration of memory pages that the destination tries to read before they are migrated from the source.
Libvirt 10.0 for QEMU also adds support for mapping I/O threads to virtqueues of VirtIO-BLK devices, automatic resize of block-device-backed disk to full size of the device, automatic selection/binding of VFIO variant drivers, and run-time configuration option for NBDKIT.
The libvirt 10.0 release also improves the migration XML use when persisting VM on destination, simplify non-shared storage migration to raw block devices, support for hotplug/unplug of PCI devices within the test driver, and various bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on today's libvirt 10.0 release via libvirt.org.