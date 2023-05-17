libei 1.0 Nears For Emulated Input On Wayland
Libei has been the multi-year effort by Red Hat's leading input expert Peter Hutterer on emulated input handling for Wayland. Libei consists of a client side library and EIS as the "Emulated Input Server" for this Wayland-focused emulated input device solution. Libei 1.0 is about to finally be released.
Libei 1.0 will mark the point of the C API and protocol being declared stable. Today marked the 1.0 release candidate issued by Peter Hutterer. He intends to issue the v1.0 final release soon barring any nasty issues from coming up.
Besides marking the C API and protocol as stable, libei 1.0 has some last minute protocol changes, new interfaces for button and scroll, renaming of some existing APIs, and build system changes.
Details on the libei 1.0 RC1 release via the Wayland-devel mailing list. More information on this emulated input FreeDesktop.org project via its GitLab repository.
