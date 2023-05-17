libei 1.0 Nears For Emulated Input On Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 17 May 2023 at 06:06 AM EDT. 3 Comments
WAYLAND
Libei has been the multi-year effort by Red Hat's leading input expert Peter Hutterer on emulated input handling for Wayland. Libei consists of a client side library and EIS as the "Emulated Input Server" for this Wayland-focused emulated input device solution. Libei 1.0 is about to finally be released.

Libei 1.0 will mark the point of the C API and protocol being declared stable. Today marked the 1.0 release candidate issued by Peter Hutterer. He intends to issue the v1.0 final release soon barring any nasty issues from coming up.

Besides marking the C API and protocol as stable, libei 1.0 has some last minute protocol changes, new interfaces for button and scroll, renaming of some existing APIs, and build system changes.

libei


Details on the libei 1.0 RC1 release via the Wayland-devel mailing list. More information on this emulated input FreeDesktop.org project via its GitLab repository.
3 Comments
Related News
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Wayland's Weston 12 Alpha Brings Multi-GPU Support, PipeWire Backend, Tearing Control
Wayland 1.22 Released With New Preferred Buffer Scale & Transform Protocol
GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling
XWayland 23.1 Released With High Resolution Scroll Wheel, DMA-BUF v4 Feedback
Labwc 0.6.2 Released For Openbox-Inspired Wayland Compositor
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving