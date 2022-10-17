libcamera Celebrates Its First Release As Camera Support Library For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 October 2022 at 03:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Libcamera has been in development for several years now as an open-source camera support library that works across Linux, Android, and Chrome OS platforms. Due to interest from seeing tagged releases, the libcamera crew has published their first official release of this open-source camera stack.

Libcamera has been seeing great progress and adoption over the past three years while today celebrates its first official release. Libcamera describes itself on the libcamera.org project site as:
A complex camera support library for Linux, Android, and ChromeOS

Cameras are complex devices that need heavy hardware image processing operations. Control of the processing is based on advanced algorithms that must run on a programmable processor. This has traditionally been implemented in a dedicated MCU in the camera, but in embedded devices algorithms have been moved to the main CPU to save cost. Blurring the boundary between camera devices and Linux often left the user with no other option than a vendor-specific closed-source solution.

To address this problem the Linux media community is collaborating with the industry to develop a camera stack that is open-source-friendly while still protecting vendor core IP. libcamera was born out of that collaboration and offers modern camera support to Linux-based systems, including traditional Linux distributions, ChromeOS and Android.

Ultimately libcamera may end up helping out modern Intel laptops otherwise stuck to proprietary web camera software stacks, there is libcamera support for the Raspberry Pi, and many other possible use-cases.


This first release of this open-source Linux camera support library is libcamera 0.0.1.
Add A Comment
Related News
PostgreSQL 15 Released With Better Sort Performance, Supports LZ4 & Zstd Compression
HarfBuzz 5.2 Released With Unicode 15 Support
CUPS 3.0 Continues Being Crafted To Overhaul Linux Printing
Samba 4.17 Released With Some Performance Enhancements
TrenchBoot To Pursue AMD & Arm Secure Launch Support
PyTorch Foundation Formed By Meta, AMD, NVIDIA, & Others To Advance AI
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
Zink Could Prove An Interesting Solution For Evolving OpenGL
GNOME-Network-Displays Available With Ubuntu 22.10 For Miracast Wireless Displays
Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released