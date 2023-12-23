Lab Wayland Compositor 0.7 Released - Ported To wlroots 0.17

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 23 December 2023 at 05:35 AM EST. 2 Comments
WAYLAND
Lab Wayland Compositor (labwc) is out with a new version ahead of Christmas for this wlroots-based window-stacking compositor that is inspired by the Openbox window manager.

Lab Wayland Compositor 0.7 has been ported over to the latest wlroots 0.17 library that improves its Vulkan renderer code, adds support for new Wayland protocols, and makes other improvements.

Labwc official screenshot


The new labwc release also adds support for titlebar hover icons, new theme options, cursor-shape-v1 and fractional-scale-v1 protocol support, enhanced interoperability with X11 desktop components, and fixes a number of different bugs.

Downloads and more details on the labwc 0.7 release via GitHub.
