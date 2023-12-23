Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Lab Wayland Compositor 0.7 Released - Ported To wlroots 0.17
Lab Wayland Compositor 0.7 has been ported over to the latest wlroots 0.17 library that improves its Vulkan renderer code, adds support for new Wayland protocols, and makes other improvements.
The new labwc release also adds support for titlebar hover icons, new theme options, cursor-shape-v1 and fractional-scale-v1 protocol support, enhanced interoperability with X11 desktop components, and fixes a number of different bugs.
Downloads and more details on the labwc 0.7 release via GitHub.