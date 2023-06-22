Xonotic 0.8.6 Released With Various In-Game Improvements

22 June 2023
Xonotic 0.8.6 is out as the latest update to this long-running, open-source first person shooter game.

While not actively advancing as quickly as we'd like to see, Xonotic remains one of the leading open-source games that has long been in development for years and is steadily advancing.

Xonotic screenshot


With Xonotic 0.8.6 there is a new HUD, new gametypes, work on game moderation, new bot capabilities, and a variety of other work to enhance the in-game experience. There has also been some work to the DarkPlaces engine that powers Xonotic but no major rendering changes this cycle.

More details on Xonotic 0.8.6 and to download this free and cross-platform game via Xonotic.org.
