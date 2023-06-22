Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Xonotic 0.8.6 Released With Various In-Game Improvements
While not actively advancing as quickly as we'd like to see, Xonotic remains one of the leading open-source games that has long been in development for years and is steadily advancing.
With Xonotic 0.8.6 there is a new HUD, new gametypes, work on game moderation, new bot capabilities, and a variety of other work to enhance the in-game experience. There has also been some work to the DarkPlaces engine that powers Xonotic but no major rendering changes this cycle.
More details on Xonotic 0.8.6 and to download this free and cross-platform game via Xonotic.org.