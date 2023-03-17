Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
XCP-ng Initating Effort To Rewrite Xen Components In Rust
The XCP-ng project announced their intention to begin working on future contributions to the Xen Project in the Rust programming language. As it stands now Xen and XCP-ng are made up of a mix of C, Python, OCaml, and Go code. Like many other projects, they are eyeing the Rust programming language for being both performant and its memory safety traits. Rust's safety abilities while not having a garbage collector is desired by the XCP-ng crew and Rust's borrow checker may further help the Xen cause.
As for Xen itself in Rust, they note:
That's a very good question: should we start to bring Rust directly inside the Xen hypervisor itself?
Since it's a very "low level" piece of code, a micro-kernel, you can already have very specific and weird issues while it's mostly written in C (and tiny bits in Assembly). It's not rare to have something like a compiler optimization generating bugs, despite the maturity of the C ecosystem (even with gcc)!
That's why we prefer to start with simple things and a higher level first, while getting more experience in Rust. The other thing to do is to monitor Rust maturity on "very close to the metal" behaviors and potential unwanted side effects.
More details on the XCP-ng blog for those interested.