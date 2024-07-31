Xen 4.19 Released With New 9pfs Backend, Scales Up To 16,383 CPUs

The Xen Project has announced version Xen 4.19 of this open-source hypervisor that is rolling out security improvements, performance and scalability enhancements, and other refinements to this cross-architecture option for open-source virtualization.

Xen 4.19 incorporates fixes/mitigations for 13 new security advisories, rolls out a new x2APIC driver, faster boot times for Xen PVH thanks to IOMMU changes, and there's a new 9pfs backend for running as a daemon in Dom0.

Xen 4.19 can also now handle a maximum CPU core count of 16,383, up from the current limit of 4,095 processor cores.

There is also a variety of other enhancements with Xen 4.19 as outlined in today's release announcement on LinuxFoundation.org.
