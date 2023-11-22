Xen 4.18 Hypervisor Released With Support For New AMD EPYC & Intel Xeon CPU Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 22 November 2023 at 01:27 PM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
The Linux Foundation today announced the release of the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.18 for this open-source hypervisor that serves as an alternative to Linux KVM use.

Xen 4.18 on all Intel systems MSR_ARCH_CAPS is now visible to guests for information on hardware fixes and speculative execution mitigations. There is also support for a number of new features found with Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors such as PKS, VM-Notify, and bus-lock detection. Looking ahead to Intel Granite Rapids processors, AVX512-FP16 is now supported by this hypervisor. There is also a Intel Hardware P-States (HWP) CPUFreq driver added.

Over on the AMD side, there is CPUID_USER_DIS CPUID faulting support for 4th Gen EPYC 8004/9004 series processors. This CPUID faulting feature with the newest AMD EPYC CPUs is used for controlling a PV guest's view of CPUID data.

Xen logo


Xen 4.18 also adds Arm Scalable Vector Extension (SVE) support as a tech preview, various security fixes are in place, and on PowerPC is initial support for the PPC64LE architecture.

More details on the Xen 4.18 hypervisor update via LinuxFoundation.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Distrobox 1.6 Released For Easily Launching New Distros Within Your Terminal
AMD Closing In On IOMMU SVA Support For Linux
Cloud-Hypervisor 36 Brings AMD CPU Topology Support, AIO Backend For Block Devices
KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.7 Adds LoongArch, Up To 4096 x86 vCPUs
Linux 6.7 Adds A Cross-Vendor Solution For Confidential Computing Attestation Reports
AMD Takes SEV-SNP Hypervisor To v10, Intel TDX Host Support Up To 14 Revisions
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Committing Fully To Netplan For Network Configuration
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
Ubuntu 23.10 Is Maxing Out Zstd Compression For Its Kernel Build
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel