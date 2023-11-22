Xen 4.18 Hypervisor Released With Support For New AMD EPYC & Intel Xeon CPU Features

Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

The Linux Foundation today announced the release of the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.18 for this open-source hypervisor that serves as an alternative to Linux KVM use.Xen 4.18 on all Intel systems MSR_ARCH_CAPS is now visible to guests for information on hardware fixes and speculative execution mitigations. There is also support for a number of new features found with Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors such as PKS, VM-Notify, and bus-lock detection. Looking ahead to Intel Granite Rapids processors, AVX512-FP16 is now supported by this hypervisor. There is also a Intel Hardware P-States (HWP) CPUFreq driver added.Over on the AMD side, there is CPUID_USER_DIS CPUID faulting support for 4th Gen EPYC 8004/9004 series processors. This CPUID faulting feature with the newest AMD EPYC CPUs is used for controlling a PV guest's view of CPUID data.