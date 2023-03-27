XWayland Lands Fix For At Least One Game Hanging It & Causing 100% CPU Usage

Written by Michael Larabel on 27 March 2023
While XWayland is in fairly good shape for enjoying both native and emulated games relying on X11 to run atop Wayland compositors for Linux gaming, occasionally different peculiar issues are uncovered. The most recent issue analyzed and addressed in XWayland Git is over the game Resident Evil 6 causing XWayland to hang and consume 100% of the CPU resources on launching that title.

The past month this bug has been analyzed around the XWayland process hanging and consuming 100% of the CPU when launching Resident Evil 6 as well as Resident Evil: Revelations 2. This also ends up hanging all X11 clients.

Bug report for Resident Evil on XWayland


The exact behavior of the game/issue is a bit murky as well as the likelihood for what other games/applications this may impact, but to address the issue is this merge: xwayland: Prevent nested iteration over frame callback list that does take care of the problem for at least the Linux gamer who originally reported the Resident Evil problem on XWayland. If you've encountered similar behavior elsewhere, it may be worth firing up XWayland Git.
