XWayland 23.2 RC1 Brings Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, Emulated Input
The major new features with XWayland 23.2 are optional support for emulated input via the libei library, support for the tearing control protocol, and the XWayland rootful mode is now resizable with libdecor.
The wp-tearing-control-v1 protocol is indeed about optionally allowing screen tearing to happen with async page flipping in the case of desiring lower latency or maximum gaming performance without regard for perfect rendering.
XWayland 23.2-rc1 also brings DRM platform support for BSD, dropping many irrelevant/old DDX components, fixing the build without GBM, and many other fixes.
More details on today's XWayland 23.2 release candidate via the X.Org mailing list.