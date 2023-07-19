XWayland 23.2 RC1 Brings Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, Emulated Input

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 19 July 2023 at 02:10 PM EDT. 2 Comments
The release candidate is out today for XWayland 23.2 as the next update for this code that allows for X11 clients to function within Wayland environments.

The major new features with XWayland 23.2 are optional support for emulated input via the libei library, support for the tearing control protocol, and the XWayland rootful mode is now resizable with libdecor.

The wp-tearing-control-v1 protocol is indeed about optionally allowing screen tearing to happen with async page flipping in the case of desiring lower latency or maximum gaming performance without regard for perfect rendering.

Cyberpunk 2077 on XWayland


XWayland 23.2-rc1 also brings DRM platform support for BSD, dropping many irrelevant/old DDX components, fixing the build without GBM, and many other fixes.

More details on today's XWayland 23.2 release candidate via the X.Org mailing list.
