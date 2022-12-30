X11 Server Development Pace Hits A Two Decade Low

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 30 December 2022 at 05:45 AM EST. 9 Comments
X.ORG --
It shouldn't be news to you that most of the corporate-backed developers working on the Linux desktop are no longer investing in new feature work around the X.Org Server and have shifted their efforts to a Wayland-focused environment moving forward. In looking at the Git statistics for the X.Org Server over the course of 2022 it shows how the development has pulled back dramatically and now at a two decade low for the commits and code changes.

While Mesa's development has been very vibrant this year, the X.Org Server development pace has continued pulling back greatly from its late 00's and early 10's highs.


This year saw just 156 commits to the xserver Git master branch, down from 331 last year and well off the highs of 2,114 as the most ever back in 2008. This jives with the downward pace over the past decade of the number of new commits continuing to slide. But it's not just on a commit basis but in overall code churn, 2022 was another low for the X.Org Server. With the 156 commits this year, there were just 3,618 lines of new code added and 888 lines removed.... Compared to last year with its 331 commits seeing 31.4k new lines and 179k lines removed.

The X.Org Server development this year on a commit basis hasn't been as low since 2003 when there were just 125 commits under their old development model and even back then meant there was +865k lines /680k lines removed across that span of commits. There hasn't been so little code churn to the X Server since 2002. Of course, it's not that X.Org Server is feature-complete and great as there still are issues around HDR support, synchronization improvements, and other enhancements that could be made along with better tackling the X.Org Server security, but that the corporate-backed developers have turned their attention to a Wayland-first world.

This year saw commits from just 32 different email addresses, down from 48 in prior years and that number of different authors hasn't been so low since 2003 when there were just 10 recorded. Olivier Fourdan of Red Hat was the most prolific committer to the X.Org Server this year with nearly a quarter of the commits. Following Olivier was Jeremy Huddleston Sequoia, Peter Hutterer, Michel Dänzer, Alan Coopersmith, and Sultan Alsawaf.


Needless to say, on a line basis the X Server has pretty much flat-lined...

Those wishing to go through this year's X.Org Server development metrics can do so via this GitStats dump.
9 Comments
Related News
xf86-video-modesetting TearFree Page-Flipping Merged
X.Org Server & XWayland Updated Due To New Round Of Security Vulnerabilities
Twenty Old X.Org Components See New Updates
xf86-video-modesetting X.Org Driver Sees Patch For "TearFree" Page Flipping
AMD Introduces New Hotplug Driver Option For The X.Org Server
IceWM 3.1 Released For This Fast & Simple X11 Window Manager
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Whoops: Linux's strcmp() For The m68k Has Always Been Broken
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Spins Its First ISO
Fedora 38 Wants To Make Sure Shutdowns & Reboots Are Faster
Linux 6.2 Brings A Big Rework To The MSI Subsystem
Rust-GPU 0.4 Released To Provide "First Class" GPU Graphics & Compute Shaders With Rust
Arch-Powered Manjaro 22.0 Released With Xfce 4.18 Desktop, Linux 6.1 Kernel
Wine 8.0-rc2 Released With 50 Fixes
AMD Improving The Linux Experience When Running New GPUs Without Proper Driver Support