XDC 2023 To Provide Update On AMD HDR For The Steam Deck, Rusticl & Wine Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 20 September 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT. 2 Comments
X.ORG
There's just under one month to go now until the X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC) returns to A Coruña, Spain for the annual development conference focused on open-source graphics drivers (Mesa), Wayland, and related Linux display/graphics infrastructure although the X.Org Server itself hasn't received much attention in recent years. Here's a look at some of the planned talks for the exciting XDC 2023.

The great folks at Igalia are again organizing XDC Spain. An initial conference schedule has been published for XDC 2023 and some of the most interesting talks include:

- Two talks around AMD color management and specifically around the Steam Deck. Melissa Wen is talking about color management while Joshua Ashton is focusing on HDR aspects with Gamescope / SteamOS on the Steam Deck.

- Faith Ekstrand is providing a status update on the NVK open-source Nouveau Vulkan driver. Ekstrand is also hosting a talk on writing shader compilers in Rust.

- An update on the Linux open-source graphics driver support for the Apple Silicon by the Asahi Linux project.

- An update on the Raspberry Pi graphics driver stack with OpenGL and Vulkan drivers in Mesa.

- Karol Herbst will be providing an update on Rusticl as the Rust-written OpenCL driver for Mesa.

- Porting DRM kernel drivers to Rust.

- The current state of the Wayland driver for Wine.

- The state of the Vulkan Video ecosystem.

The full schedule for XDC 2023 can be found via the FreeDesktop.org event site. Stay tuned to Phoronix for coverage of XDC 2023 that runs from 17 to 19 October in A Coruña.
2 Comments
Related News
XWayland 23.2 RC2 Restores An Optimization For Depth 24 Windows
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
XWayland 23.2 RC1 Brings Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, Emulated Input
X.Org Foundation To Become Part Of The SFC
xf86-video-ati 22.0 Released For Older ATI/AMD GPUs
3Dfx Voodoo 1 & 2 Glide Linux Driver Retired, Other X.Org Code Officially Retired
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
GCC Preparing To Introduce "-fhardened" Security Hardening Option
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Xfce's Wayland Roadmap Updated
AMD To Enable Seamless Boot Across Modern Radeon Graphics Hardware