Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
XDC 2023 To Provide Update On AMD HDR For The Steam Deck, Rusticl & Wine Wayland
The great folks at Igalia are again organizing XDC Spain. An initial conference schedule has been published for XDC 2023 and some of the most interesting talks include:
- Two talks around AMD color management and specifically around the Steam Deck. Melissa Wen is talking about color management while Joshua Ashton is focusing on HDR aspects with Gamescope / SteamOS on the Steam Deck.
- Faith Ekstrand is providing a status update on the NVK open-source Nouveau Vulkan driver. Ekstrand is also hosting a talk on writing shader compilers in Rust.
- An update on the Linux open-source graphics driver support for the Apple Silicon by the Asahi Linux project.
- An update on the Raspberry Pi graphics driver stack with OpenGL and Vulkan drivers in Mesa.
- Karol Herbst will be providing an update on Rusticl as the Rust-written OpenCL driver for Mesa.
- Porting DRM kernel drivers to Rust.
- The current state of the Wayland driver for Wine.
- The state of the Vulkan Video ecosystem.
The full schedule for XDC 2023 can be found via the FreeDesktop.org event site. Stay tuned to Phoronix for coverage of XDC 2023 that runs from 17 to 19 October in A Coruña.