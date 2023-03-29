Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Trend Micro Uncovers Yet Another X.Org Server Vulnerability: CVE-2023-1393
CVE-2023-1393 is a use-after-free vulnerability where it could lead to local privilege escalation if the xorg-server is still running as root and remote code execution for SSH X forwarding sessions.
If a client explicitly destroys the compositor overlay window, the X.Org Server leaves a dangling pointer to that window and will trigger a use-after-free later on.
The disclosure was made a few minutes ago on the mailing list.
The two-line fix was made to the X.Org Server Git codebase and will be incorporated into the next xorg-server release. Fortunately at least many are able to run the X.Org Server without root privileges in recent years though some still do not, particularly on some other non-Linux X.Org Server environments.