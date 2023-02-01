Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
X-Plane Now Shipping Zink To Avoid Vendor OpenGL Drivers
X-Plane back in 2020 introduced Vulkan support but retained OpenGL support for legacy reasons and maintaining compatibility with plug-ins for the flight simulator relying on OpenGL calls. But due to some OpenGL hardware drivers being buggy or behaving differently and other assorted issues that have cropped up over the years, over the past year they began adapting to instead make use of Mesa's Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan layer to replace using the hardware OpenGL drivers directly.
Thus now with -Plane 12.04b3 on Windows and Linux, Zink is used for running the OpenGL support atop the native Vulkan hardware drivers that typically is in better shape. The X-Plane developers are also looking at potentially using Zink on macOS in the future too by going the MoltenVK route. If they can succeed in their macOS goal, they would have OpenGL atop Zink running atop MoltenVK that in turn is interacting with the Apple Metal driver.
This Zink route reduces the OpenGL implementations/targets they need to care about and in turn should provide more reliable performance.
More details on the Zink'ed X-Plane via the X-Plane developer blog. It will be interesting to see if other cross-platform OpenGL software ends up going this route too.