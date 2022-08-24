"xisxwayland" Version Two Released For This Simple X.Org Program

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 24 August 2022 at 05:31 AM EDT. 7 Comments
The X.Org project "xisxwayland" is out with a new version of this simple program that can be easily called by shell scripts and other simple uses for checking to see whether the running X.Org Server is a genuine X11 server or more commonly these days an XWayland server running within a Wayland environment.

For programs needing to take different code paths / behavior depending upon whether running on a traditional X.Org Server or rather running under XWayland in a modern Wayland desktop stack, the xisxwayland program can be called for helping to determine the state. Calling xisxwayland will exit with a status code of 0 when the running server is XWayland. It's that simple.


Version two of the xisxwayland program that is out today adds support for checking against the new XWayland extension. The XWAYLAND extension added this month to the X.Org Protocols is a "dumb" extension that is just implemented for reporting whether it's an XWayland server or not. Checking the XWAYLAND extension is now a definitive way for determining XWayland or not, compared to the prior error-prone approaches of checking different X.Org attributes for trying to determine the configuration.

So should you need a way from simple scripts to check for XWayland or not, xisxwayland 2 has been released.
