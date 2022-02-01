X.Org Protocols 2022.2 Released With XWAYLAND Extension, DRI3 v1.3

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 11 August 2022 at 05:11 AM EDT. 6 Comments
Xorgproto 2022.2 has been released as the newest version of this collection of X.Org/X11 protocols. Most notable with this rare xorgproto update is the introduction of a new extension, XWAYLAND.

The XWAYLAND extension for the X.Org protocols is simply a dumb extension to note for the application/software that it's running under XWayland. The XWAYLAND extension provides the bare minimal protocol to simply be implemented under the XWayland server so applications can reliably know whether or not it's running on XWayland or its absence to then denote a genuine X.Org Server (or older XWayland server).

Software to this point has carried out various checks to try to determine if running under XWayland while having this simple extension is a more robust way of determining its environment by checking if the XWAYLAND extension exists. It's quite simple but useful if needing to reliably know whether your game/application is running under XWayland for different handling of behavior or working around any issues.

The xorgproto 2022.2 release also updates the DRI3 protocol to version 1.3 for a new DRI3SetDRMDeviceInUse request. More details on the small xorgproto 2022.2 update via the xorg-announce message.
