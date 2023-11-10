Wine 8.20 Closes 13 Year Old Bug To Register URL Protocol Handlers On Linux

Wine 8.20 is out today and it takes care of quite a vintage bug report... A feature request from 2010 to be able to register URL protocol handlers under Linux.

Wine has long been able to automatically register file type associations and build menus under Linux. The 2010 bug report was requesting the ability to register URL/URI protocol handlers under Linux. In that report it used Spotify URLs as an example that it would be great if then the Linux desktop could automatically open up the respective Wine application.

The initial delay in handling URL protocol handlers under Linux was the lack of a cross-desktop means for registering protocol handlers. Since earlier this year were patches in Wine-Staging for creating .desktop files for programs that open URIs. Now finally in Wine Git as of this week is that change to close the 13 year old bug report.

Ubuntu 10.04 LTS
A throwback to reminisce how the Ubuntu desktop looked back at the time of the bug report was made...


In addition to protocol associations being exported to the (Linux) desktop, Wine 8.20 also continues working on implementing the DirectMusic APIs. Recently Wine releases have focused on DirectMusic support and it's coming together. There are also code clean-ups and 20 known bug fixes in this bi-weekly snapshot.

The Wine 9.0 code freeze and start of the release candidates is coming up in four weeks. As usual, early December will mark the beginning of the next annual stable release process for Wine. The Wine 9.0 stable release in turn should debut in the early weeks of 2024 that consists of all the changes made during the Wine 8.xx bi-weekly development releases this year.

Downloads and the full list of changes for Wine 8.20 via WineHQ.org.
