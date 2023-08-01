Wget2 2.1 Brings New Options, Proxies For Non-Default Ports, Better SSL Code

1 September 2023
Released nearly one year ago was GNU Wget2 2.0 as a big improvement over Wget to support more protocols like HTTP/2, enabling multi-threading support and parallel connections, and a range of other feature additions. Published on Thursday was Wget2 2.1 as the newest step forward for this much-improved Wget open-source downloading solution.

The Wget2 2.1 release adds a new option to follow sitemaps, supports proxies on non-default ports, CIDR support for IPv4 and IPv6, improved Windows compatibility, improved OpenSSL and WolfSSL integration, improved progress bar on downloads, and a range of fixes and other improvements.

* New option --follow-sitemaps
* New option --dane (cert validation via DNS)
* Implement --check-certificate=quiet
* Support proxies on non-default ports
* Added CIDR support for no_proxy (IPv4 and IPv6)
* Improve recursive RSS/Atom processing
* Improve default cert/bundle paths for Windows
* Improve Windows and MSVC compatibility
* Use CONNECT for https_proxy
* Add decoding numeric XML entities
* Improve OpenSSL code
* Improve WolfSSL code
* Improve the progress bar
* New function wget_xml_decode_entities_inline()
* Support compilation of wget.h from C++
* Handle comments in robots.txt correctly
* Fix parsing HTMP/XML entities in URLs from HTML/XML
* Fix use-after-free when updating blacklist entries
* Don't try setting file timestamps on ttys
* Fix arguments parsing for --filter-urls
* Fix removing fragments when converting links
* Fix duplicate downloads for Link headers with rel=duplicate
* Fix segmentation fault (NULL dereference when no HTTP header has been received)
* Change arguments of wget_iri_compare to const
* Fix memory leak in wget_hashmap_clear()
* Extend network error messages with hostname and IP address
* Fix status code for 5xx errors
* Fix issue in wget_buffer_trim()
* Improve tests, documentation, building

More details on the Wget2 2.1 release via the GNU announcement.
