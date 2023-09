Wget2 2.1 Brings New Options, Proxies For Non-Default Ports, Better SSL Code

* New option --follow-sitemaps

* New option --dane (cert validation via DNS)

* Implement --check-certificate=quiet

* Support proxies on non-default ports

* Added CIDR support for no_proxy (IPv4 and IPv6)

* Improve recursive RSS/Atom processing

* Improve default cert/bundle paths for Windows

* Improve Windows and MSVC compatibility

* Use CONNECT for https_proxy

* Add decoding numeric XML entities

* Improve OpenSSL code

* Improve WolfSSL code

* Improve the progress bar

* New function wget_xml_decode_entities_inline()

* Support compilation of wget.h from C++

* Handle comments in robots.txt correctly

* Fix parsing HTMP/XML entities in URLs from HTML/XML

* Fix use-after-free when updating blacklist entries

* Don't try setting file timestamps on ttys

* Fix arguments parsing for --filter-urls

* Fix removing fragments when converting links

* Fix duplicate downloads for Link headers with rel=duplicate

* Fix segmentation fault (NULL dereference when no HTTP header has been received)

* Change arguments of wget_iri_compare to const

* Fix memory leak in wget_hashmap_clear()

* Extend network error messages with hostname and IP address

* Fix status code for 5xx errors

* Fix issue in wget_buffer_trim()

* Improve tests, documentation, building

Released nearly one year ago was GNU Wget2 2.0 as a big improvement over Wget to support more protocols like HTTP/2, enabling multi-threading support and parallel connections, and a range of other feature additions. Published on Thursday was Wget2 2.1 as the newest step forward for this much-improved Wget open-source downloading solution.The Wget2 2.1 release adds a new option to follow sitemaps, supports proxies on non-default ports, CIDR support for IPv4 and IPv6, improved Windows compatibility, improved OpenSSL and WolfSSL integration, improved progress bar on downloads, and a range of fixes and other improvements.More details on the Wget2 2.1 release via the GNU announcement