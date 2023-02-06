Vulkanised 2023 Vulkan Conference Slides/Videos Available

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 14 March 2023 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN
Taking place last month in the most wonderful city of Munich, The Khronos Group hosted Vulkanised 2023 as their Vulkan Developers' Conference and Meetup. The slides and videos from the event are now available, including talks on Valve's RADV effort and more.

Vulkanised 2023 in Munich was sponsored by AMD, Arm, Google, LunarG, Khronos, and Samsung for the three day event with more than 30 speakers.

Vulkanised 2023


The video and slides began appearing in February while before writing about it I was waiting for some of the remaining talks to have their assets uploaded, such as Valve's Friedrich Vock and Timur Kristóf talk about their work on the RADV driver.


Timur Kristóf also presented on mesh shaders:


There are also talks around Vulkan on Android, ANGLE use, transitioning from OpenGL, making use of Vulkan Variable Rate Shading, bindless rendering pipelines, Vulkan compute, RDNA3 Vulkan, and more. The video recordings and slides are available from Vulkan.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.242 Released With New NVIDIA Low-Latency Extension
Vulkan 1.3.241 Released With Another Extension To Help VKD3D / Direct3D 12 Emulation
Vulkan SDK Updated With Vulkan Video Support
Vulkan 1.3.240 Brings New Extension To Help With DirectX Ray-Tracing Compatibility
DXVK 2.1 Released With HDR Support, Many Game Improvements
MoltenVK v1.2.2 Released For Improving Vulkan API Support On macOS/iOS
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Latest System76 Intel-Powered Laptops Added To Coreboot
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions