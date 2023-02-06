Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Vulkanised 2023 Vulkan Conference Slides/Videos Available
Vulkanised 2023 in Munich was sponsored by AMD, Arm, Google, LunarG, Khronos, and Samsung for the three day event with more than 30 speakers.
The video and slides began appearing in February while before writing about it I was waiting for some of the remaining talks to have their assets uploaded, such as Valve's Friedrich Vock and Timur Kristóf talk about their work on the RADV driver.
Timur Kristóf also presented on mesh shaders:
There are also talks around Vulkan on Android, ANGLE use, transitioning from OpenGL, making use of Vulkan Variable Rate Shading, bindless rendering pipelines, Vulkan compute, RDNA3 Vulkan, and more. The video recordings and slides are available from Vulkan.org.