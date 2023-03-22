Intel, RADV & NVIDIA Jump On Supporting Vulkan's New VK_KHR_map_memory2

Introduced last week with the Vulkan 1.3.244 spec update was a new extension, VK_KHR_map_memory2, which is seeing fast support from the open-source Intel "ANV" and Mesa Radeon "RADV" drivers as well as NVIDIA's newest Vulkan driver beta.

The new VK_KHR_map_memory2 extension was devised by Faith Ekstrand of Collabora and Tobias Hector of AMD. The VK_KHR_map_memory2 extension provides extensible versions of the Vulkan memory map and umap entry points. These new entry points are identical to the core entry points but the parameters accept extensible structures that can be used to pass extension-specific information.

As of yesterday for Mesa 23.1-devel the Intel ANV driver merged its support for the new extension.

Hitting Mesa 23.1-devel today was the RADV support thanks to prolific developer Samuel Pitoiset at Valve.

Also today with the newest NVIDIA Vulkan beta is the NVIDIA 525.47.14 Linux driver release and Windows 531.44 beta driver releases that support this extension plus a new NVIDIA-specific VK_NV_displacement_micromap extension. In the case of the VK_NV_displacement_micromap extension, NVIDIA has devised a Displacement Micro-Map Toolkit to create and view displaced micro-meshes. More details on that unrelated extension via this NVIDIA Game Works repository.
