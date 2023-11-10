Vulkan 1.3.270 Released With New Imagination Extension To Help OpenGL Emulation

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 10 November 2023 at 08:47 AM EST. 3 Comments
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.3.270 is out this morning as the latest routine spec update for this high performance graphics and compute API. In addition to the usual assortment of minor fixes/clarifications, there is one new extension this time around.

The new extension is VK_IMG_relaxed_line_rasterization and while it's an Imagination Tech vendor extension, it may be helpful to other drivers / implementations as well. The VK_IMG_relaxed_line_rasterization extension is intended to help OpenGL emulation layers built atop Vulkan, such as Mesa's Zink driver. Imagination with their sole focus on providing a PowerVR Vulkan driver within Mesa is also due to the fact that for OpenGL they intend to use Zink for legacy applications/games.

Vulkan 1.3 logo


The VK_IMG_relaxed_line_rasterization extension allows for OpenGL emulation layers to enable the OpenGL compatible line rasterization mode (diamond exit rule) for such implementations. This is due to OpenGL specifying how line rasterization should be carried out and some GPUs having a device-level compatibility mode for rasterizing the lines according to this OpenGL specification.

But that's about it for today's Vulkan 1.3.270 update. The full list of changes can be found via this commit.
3 Comments
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.269 Released With New Extension For Launching CUDA Kernels
Blender Alpha Builds Enable Experimental Vulkan Option
Vulkan 1.3.267 Released With Nested Command Buffer Extension
NVIDIA Introduces New Low-Latency Vulkan Extension For Gaming
Vulkan 1.3.264 Released With Microsoft Layered Driver Extension
Vulkan 1.3.263 Released With A New NVIDIA Extension
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
KDE Plasma 6.0 Approved For Fedora 40 - Including Dropping The X11 Session
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
OpenZFS Lands Sync Parallelism To Drive Big Gains For Write Performance Scalability