Vulkan 1.3.262 Rolls Out With Four New Extensions

The Vulkan 1.3.262 revision to this industry standard for high performance graphics and compute is now published. There is the usual assortment of minor changes/fixes plus four new extensions, which all happen to be new vendor extensions from Qualcomm.There is just over a dozen issues resolved in this routine Vulkan spec update with none of the items being particularly exciting. But as is quite common, there are some new extensions to provide additional functionality.The new extensions this round all are vendor extensions devised by Qualcomm and they include:- An extension to cubic filtering by adding the ability to enable an anti-ringing clamp. For Qualcomm Adreno hardware at least this should lead to a nice performance/power-savings with the range clamp in the texture unit during cubic filtering rather than a shader-based clamping approach.- Extending cubic filtering with the ability to select a set of weights.- Enabling support for the SPIR-V TextureBlockMatch2QCOM by adding four new image processing operations to the Qualcomm image processing functionality.- Exposing support for sRGB EOTF / sRGB degamma for use with images using YCbCr formats.

More details on these new Vulkan extensions and other changes with Vulkan 1.3.262 can be found via this GitHub commit