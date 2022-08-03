Valve Expanding Steam Deck Availability To Asian Markets

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 3 August 2022 at 08:45 PM EDT. 1 Comment
In addition to continuing to ramp up their Steam Deck production to fulfill existing pre-order reservations this calendar year thanks to addressing supply chain bottlenecks, Valve announced today that in partnership with Komodo they are bringing this Linux-powered gaming console to Asian markets.

Valve and Komodo are preparing to bring the Steam Deck to Asia with initial markets of Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan later in 2022. Online reservations have now opened up with the very first shipments expected to arrive in Japan.


Komodo is a spin-off of Degica's games division as a company that has already been involved with distributing Valve's Index virtual reality system for Asian markets and the company's founders long being involved with Valve. The starting prices for the Steam Deck in Asian markets are:
- Ľ59,800 in Japan
- NT$ 13,380 in Taiwan
- HK$ 3,288 in Hong Kong
- KRW 589,000 in Korea

The 64GB / 256GB / 512GB models will all be available and the Asian pre-order system is now available through steamdeck.komodo.jp. Those wishing to order the Steam Deck in US and European markets can continue to do so via SteamPowered.com.
