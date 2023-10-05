Valve Releases Proton 8.0-4 As A Big Improvement For Windows Gaming On Linux

Valve has just released Proton 8.0-4 as stable on the Steam client for enhancing the experience for running Windows games on Linux for this Wine-based software that powers Steam Play.Proton 8.0-4 brings forward many game usability improvements, bug fixes, and various new features for running countless modern games targeting Microsoft Windows to "just work" on Linux -- both for the likes of the Linux desktop gaming experience and Valve's Steam Deck handheld. Most of these features were previously available for those opting into the "Proton Experimental" build while now are deemed stable.Proton 8.0-4 gets more games running that previously only worked when using Proton Experimental: EverQuest 2, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2, The Longest Journey, and other games are now working nice on this stable Proton update.

Proton 8.0-4 also fixes Battle.net continuously trying to update itself, the EA Desktop software having a blank login screen after its recent update, Baldur's Gate 3 launcher sometimes having an error dialog, fixing some Unreal Engine 4 games, NVIDIA NVAPI is now enabled for many more Windows games, fixing Ubisoft Connect breaking with its recent versions, and countless other bug fixes.Proton 8.0-4 also pulls in Wine Mono 8.0.1, VKD3D-Proton 2.10, DXVK 2.3.5, DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.4, and other dependent software updates.Linux gamers can fire up Steam to get this latest Proton update.