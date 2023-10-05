Valve Releases Proton 8.0-4 As A Big Improvement For Windows Gaming On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 5 October 2023 at 09:06 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE
Valve has just released Proton 8.0-4 as stable on the Steam client for enhancing the experience for running Windows games on Linux for this Wine-based software that powers Steam Play.

Proton 8.0-4 brings forward many game usability improvements, bug fixes, and various new features for running countless modern games targeting Microsoft Windows to "just work" on Linux -- both for the likes of the Linux desktop gaming experience and Valve's Steam Deck handheld. Most of these features were previously available for those opting into the "Proton Experimental" build while now are deemed stable.

Proton 8.0-4 gets more games running that previously only worked when using Proton Experimental: EverQuest 2, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2, The Longest Journey, and other games are now working nice on this stable Proton update.

Steam Deck


Proton 8.0-4 also fixes Battle.net continuously trying to update itself, the EA Desktop software having a blank login screen after its recent update, Baldur's Gate 3 launcher sometimes having an error dialog, fixing some Unreal Engine 4 games, NVIDIA NVAPI is now enabled for many more Windows games, fixing Ubisoft Connect breaking with its recent versions, and countless other bug fixes.

Proton 8.0-4 also pulls in Wine Mono 8.0.1, VKD3D-Proton 2.10, DXVK 2.3.5, DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.4, and other dependent software updates.

Linux gamers can fire up Steam to get this latest Proton update.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 23.3 Restores DCC With Mipmaps Performance Optimization For AMD RDNA3 GPUs
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
VKD3D-Proton 2.10 Released With More Performance Improvements, Game/Driver Workarounds
DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.4 Implements HDR Support Via DXVK
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps