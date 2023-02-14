Phoronix Premium Valentine's Day Special To Help Support Linux News & Hardware Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 14 February 2023 at 04:29 AM EST. Add A Comment
PHORONIX
If you enjoy the daily open-source/Linux every day of the year on Phoronix along with all of the original Linux benchmarking and hardware review content, you can show your support this Valentine's Day with a special offer.

For this Valentine's Day is a special offer for Phoronix Premium to support the original Phoronix content that appears each and every day of the year while enjoying the site ad-free, view multi-page articles all on a single page, and other benefits. Phoronix.com content can only continue via web advertisements and the likes of your support.

Now through the end of the week (the end of day 19 February, regardless of timezone), you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $40 USD per year or $200 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's offer for the Valentine's special, you can go premium for just $30 per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription.

To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forum software is what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks, or otherwise as a multiple if extending your subscription for multiple years. Then as soon as possible, I will manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account.

Valentine's Day Tux


If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Phoronix Premium is the best way to support the site and ensure its continued existence as it nears its 19th birthday and your's truly continuing to grind away and make operations work even under the persistent pain caused by ad-blockers, the macro economic situation, etc. It's just through my stubbornness/persistence that operations have continued through this challenging environment.

Times are unfortunately tough but with your help I can hopefully continue on cranking out the daily Linux/open-source content and hardware reviews / performance evaluations. Thanks for your support this Valentine's Day. If you are not interested in subscribing to Phoronix Premium, tips via PayPal or Stripe.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.3 Features, Intel Sapphire Rapids & More Made For An Exciting January
Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX, EPYC Genoa & Linux 6.2 Developments Made For An Exciting Month
AMD Zen 4, Apple Silicon, Intel Arc Graphics & More Excited Linux Users This Year
Phoronix.com Dark Mode Support Now Available
Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays From Phoronix
AMD EPYC Genoa, Linux 6.1 & Rust Efforts Excited Linux Users In November
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo