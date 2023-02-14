Phoronix Premium Valentine's Day Special To Help Support Linux News & Hardware Testing
If you enjoy the daily open-source/Linux every day of the year on Phoronix along with all of the original Linux benchmarking and hardware review content, you can show your support this Valentine's Day with a special offer.
For this Valentine's Day is a special offer for Phoronix Premium to support the original Phoronix content that appears each and every day of the year while enjoying the site ad-free, view multi-page articles all on a single page, and other benefits. Phoronix.com content can only continue via web advertisements and the likes of your support.
Now through the end of the week (the end of day 19 February, regardless of timezone), you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $40 USD per year or $200 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's offer for the Valentine's special, you can go premium for just $30 per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forum software is what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks, or otherwise as a multiple if extending your subscription for multiple years. Then as soon as possible, I will manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account.
If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Phoronix Premium is the best way to support the site and ensure its continued existence as it nears its 19th birthday and your's truly continuing to grind away and make operations work even under the persistent pain caused by ad-blockers, the macro economic situation, etc. It's just through my stubbornness/persistence that operations have continued through this challenging environment.
Times are unfortunately tough but with your help I can hopefully continue on cranking out the daily Linux/open-source content and hardware reviews / performance evaluations. Thanks for your support this Valentine's Day. If you are not interested in subscribing to Phoronix Premium, tips via PayPal or Stripe.
