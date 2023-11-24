VKD3D-Proton 2.11 Released With DXR Now Enabled By Default & DirectX Ultimate

In time for any holiday gaming, Valve has just released VKD3D-Proton 2.11 as its Direct3D 12 on Vulkan implementation that is used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) for enjoying the latest Windows games on Linux.

Most significant with VKD3D-Proton 2.11 is DirectX Ray-Tracing (DXR) being enabled by default. The VKD3D configuration option to enable DXR is no longer needed as it's now on by default. But there are some special cases like where it may not be enabled by default.

The new VKD3D-Proton also now emulates sampler feedback support as needed by Direct3D 12 Feature Level 12.2. Though no known games currently make use of this functionality, but at least it now allows advertising DirectX Ultimate (FL 12.2). DirectX Ultimate is enabled on AMD RDNA2+ and NVIDIA Turing+ graphics hardware with current drivers.

The new VKD3D-Proton 2.11 also adds a number of new performance optimizations, various game workarounds, and other fixes. Presumably Valve will be rolling out a new Proton release soon with VKD3D-Proton 2.11.

VKD3D-Proton 2.11


Downloads and more details on the VKD3D-Proton 2.11 changes via GitHub.
