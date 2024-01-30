Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Released With Per-Contact Ringtones, Built-In Theme Switching

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 January 2024 at 11:50 AM EST. 1 Comment
For fans of the Ubuntu Touch platform maintained by UBports for enjoying Linux on tablets and smartphones is out with their 4th Over The Air update based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Focal is available today as their newest stable update on the 20.04 base. The devices supported by this OTA-4 stable release include the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Pro1-X, Fairphone 3 and 3+, Fairphone 4, Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, JingPad A1, Oneplus One, Oneplus 5 and 5T, OnePlus 6 and 6T, PinePhone (beta), PinePhone Pro (beta), PineTab (beta), PineTab2 (beta), Samsung Galaxy S7, Sony Xperia X, Vollaphone, Vollaphone X, Vollaphone 22, Vollaphone X23, Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC / X3, and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Pro, 9 Pro Max and 9S.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Focal adds support for hiding notifications content when the screen is locked, the lock screen now shows estimated time to charge your phone, built-in theme switching is now available, support for each contact having its own ringtone, more reliable Bluetooth headset support for voice calls, oFono and QtWebEngine updates, enhancing the System Settings app, and a wide variety of smaller changes.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4


Downloads and more details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Focal release via UBports.com.
