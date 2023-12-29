Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal Brings PinePhone Images, Initial Snap Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 29 December 2023 at 03:47 PM EST.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal is out today as the UBport's latest release of this Ubuntu mobile adaptation for smartphones and tablets. This is the third release to be based on their Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base, which is quite aging at this point but still better off than their earlier 16.04 LTS foundation.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal is their first time offering system images for the PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab / PineTab 2 devices for an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base. For now the PinePhone adaptation for Ubuntu Touch on this new base is considered a beta release.


Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal also brings many bug fixes, preliminary Snap app support, Wayland and Lomiri updates/fixes, extended tethering detection, translation updates, and much more.

Downloads and more details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal release via UBports.com.
