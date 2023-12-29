Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal Brings PinePhone Images, Initial Snap Support
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal is their first time offering system images for the PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab / PineTab 2 devices for an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base. For now the PinePhone adaptation for Ubuntu Touch on this new base is considered a beta release.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal also brings many bug fixes, preliminary Snap app support, Wayland and Lomiri updates/fixes, extended tethering detection, translation updates, and much more.
Downloads and more details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal release via UBports.com.