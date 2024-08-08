Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code For Ubuntu Releases

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 August 2024 at 10:19 PM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU
Following decisions like exploring -O3 package builds for Ubuntu Linux, another newly-announced change by Canonical I must applaud is their decision to commit to shipping the very latest upstream kernel code at release time.

Ubuntu up to now for each release has shipped with the latest upstream kernel release as of kernel freeze time. But in some cases this means even shipping with a ~2 month old kernel version even if a new upstream Linux kernel release is near and will be stable ahead of the next planned Ubuntu Linux release. So now there's a shift in course by Canonical's kernel team for Ubuntu to accommodate that difference so the Ubuntu Linux release will be shipping with the very latest upstream kernel at release time.

This is great and the right move though it stops short of Ubuntu Linux shifting to a policy like new kernel versions coming down as stable release updates over the lifetime of Ubuntu releases.

Today's kernel version selection announcement sums it up as:
Current Policy

The way the CKT has historically chosen an upstream Linux kernel version was with a conservative ‘wait and see’ approach. Given the month-long stabilization window required, an upstream kernel version all but certain to be released would be the tentative selection, with a possible last minute jump to a more recent version should it turn out to release in a workable time-frame. This approach would guarantee stability on the appointed release day, but was proving unpopular with consumers looking to adopt the latest features and hardware support as well as silicon vendors looking for a firmer version commitment to align their Ubuntu support.

New Policy

The intent behind this post is to describe a new policy the CKT is taking in regards to kernel version selection for an upcoming Ubuntu release. To provide users with the absolute latest in features and hardware support, Ubuntu will now ship the absolute latest available version of the upstream Linux kernel at the specified Ubuntu release freeze date, even if upstream is still in Release Candidate (RC) status.

This is a nice improvement to see by Canonical for ensuring the freshest upstream kernel version is shipped as of the Ubuntu release time.

Ubuntu kernel selection for 24.10


In turn this means for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 release it should solidly be the Linux 6.11 kernel. It would still be nice if Ubuntu would commit resources to allow shipping new upstream kernel versions down as stable release updates, but that is a battle for another day.
3 Comments
Related News
Canonical Evaluating -O3 Optimized Packages For Ubuntu Linux
Canonical Saw $251M In Revenue Last Year, Grew To More Than 1K Employees
Ubuntu Makes It Easier To Launch VMs On Windows, Authd PPA Up For Testing
Ubuntu 24.10 To Enable Frame Pointers For More Packages
Ubuntu Developing "crypto-config" For System-Wide Cryptography Configuration
GNOME Mutter 46.2 Rolls Out To Ubuntu 24.04 Users, Experimental VRR Remains Rough
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Open-Source AMD GPU Implementation Of CUDA "ZLUDA" Has Been Taken Down
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
The Open-Source AMD GPU Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Nears 5.8 Million Lines
Servo Web Engine Now Leverages Multiple CPU Cores For Rendering HTML Tables
GhostWrite Vulnerability Affects RISC-V CPU, Mitigating Takes A ~77% Performance Hit
Tiny Linux Patch Up To 32% Faster, Up To 18% Less Energy For Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids
NVMe 2.1 Specifications Published With New Capabilities