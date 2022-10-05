Canonical Now Providing Free Ubuntu Pro Subscriptions For Up To 5 Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 October 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT. 11 Comments
Canonical announced today the launch of free personal Ubuntu Pro subscriptions for up to five systems.

Ubuntu Pro is Canonical's commercial tier for expanded security maintenance and compliance. This free tier is intended for personal use and small-scale commercial use.
Ubuntu Pro expands security coverage for critical, high and medium Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) to thousands of applications and toolchains, including Ansible, Apache Tomcat, Apache Zookeeper, Docker, Drupal, Nagios, Node.js, phpMyAdmin, Puppet, PowerDNS, Python 2, Redis, Rust, WordPress, and more.

Ubuntu Pro is available for every Ubuntu LTS from 16.04 LTS. It is already in production for large-scale customers offering global services.


Those interested in a free Ubuntu Pro subscription for up to five machines can register at ubuntu.com/pro. More details on today's free subscription tier via the Ubuntu blog.
