Ubuntu's Mir 2.14 Released With Wayland Drag & Drop, Screen Locker Support

A new version of Canonical's Mir display server was released today that these days serves as a library for building Wayland-based shells.Mir 2.14 on the Wayland front adds support for screen lockers via the ext-session-lock-v1 protocol as well as also finally having Wayland drag-and-drop support. Mir 2.14 also consolidates its rendering platform implementation and drops the DispmanX platform previously used by the Raspberry Pi devices but since deprecated.Mir 2.14 also adds support for cursor drag icons, "attached" windows can now be restored via drag pressure, and a variety of bug fixes. Among the fixes are correcting the name of display outputs with NVIDIA graphics cards, handling libinput device rejections better, and assuming the evdev platform is supported.



Mir has found its way onto smart mirrors and other edge/smart appliances running Ubuntu Linux.