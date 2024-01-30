Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 January 2024 at 09:35 AM EST. 14 Comments
UBUNTU
With Ubuntu looking at applying their low-latency optimizations to their generic kernel builds in order to eliminate maintaining their existing "lowlatency" kernel option, I decided to run some fresh benchmarks looking at the performance impact of their low-latency kernel against their "generic" default kernel used on Ubuntu Linux systems.

With it mostly being some Kconfig changes these days for their low-latency kernel build, they are looking at incorporating them into their generic kernel build. This would save on having to maintain the "lowlatency" kernel build with the additional build resources, QA/testing, and simplicity on the user side with more versatility out of the generic kernel build.

AMD EPYC 8534P


As part of weighing the change, Canonical kernel engineers have acknowledged this could cause some performance regressions particularly in the area of HPC. So with the current Linux 6.5-based kernel on Ubuntu 23.10 I ran benchmarks of their existing "generic" and "lowlatency" kernel builds.
Ubuntu Kernel Comparison Low-Latency Kernel

This round of testing was on an AMD EPYC 8534P "Siena" 64-core server and simply running the same set of benchmarks in the same configuration on the default "generic" kernel against the same kernel version in its "lowlatency" form. HPC and other general workloads were the focus to see what the performance implications may be of using the low-latency kernel build.
Geometric Mean Of All Test Results benchmark with settings of Result Composite, Ubuntu Kernel Comparison Low-Latency Kernel. 6.5.0-15-generic was the fastest.

Of 148 benchmarks run on both kernel flavors, the generic kernel was faster by just 1%...
Ubuntu Kernel Comparison Low-Latency Kernel

Only in a handful of the 148 benchmarks was there a measurable difference in these HPC/workstation/desktop benchmarks. Most of the differences were within the Stress-NG kernel micro-benchmarks, which is to be expected. There were also some minor fluctuations within the video encoding and PostgreSQL database benchmarks, among others. Most of the time though that the generic kernel was faster tended to be by 4% or less.

See all of the benchmarks in full for those interested. It will be interesting to see what Canonical decides around the low-latency kernel version for the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS due out in April along with various other performance tuning/enhancements.
14 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Released With Per-Contact Ringtones, Built-In Theme Switching
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Ubuntu Linux Working On Installer Support For NVMe-over-TCP
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Ship With Some Extra GNOME Performance Optimizations
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements