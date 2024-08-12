Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Delayed To End Of Month

12 August 2024
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS was scheduled to ship this week but has now been delayed to the end of August in order to address some high profile upgrade bugs.

With Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS being the first point release of the current Long Term Support series whereby Canonical begins encouraging release upgrades for users of the previous LTS series (Ubuntu 22.04), Canonical is being extra cautious around ensuring a smooth upgrade process. Due to some "high impact" upgrade bugs being encountered, Canonical's release team has decided to delay the point release by two weeks.

Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is now planned to debut on 29 August to allow time for ensuring the upgrade process is smooth for those beginning to go from Ubuntu 22.04 to 24.04.

The Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS release delay was confirmed this afternoon on the Ubuntu-devel mailing list. For those already on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, this delay doesn't mean anything significant since the point release just bundles up all of the stable release updates incorporated since the April release of Ubuntu 24.04.
