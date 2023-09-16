Linux 6.5 Now Powering Ubuntu 23.10

Just as anticipated, the Linux 6.5 kernel has landed in the Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic archive as the default kernel powering this next Ubuntu distribution release due out in October.

Ubuntu 23.10 daily builds have now switched from using Linux 6.3 to Linux 6.5 as the current stable series. Linux 6.6 won't be released until the end of October and it's already been made clear for a while that the Ubuntu 23.10 plan has been to use Linux 6.5 as its default kernel.

Linux 6.5 is a nice upgrade for Ubuntu users with many new features from initial USB4 v2 work to switching over to the AMD P-State EPP driver by default for modern Ryzen systems. Linux 6.5 is great for Ubuntu 23.10 and provides the latest Linux hardware support for those that switch to this non-LTS Ubuntu release beginning in October.

Ubuntu 23.10 with Linux 6.5


Ubuntu 23.10 also has the GCC 13 compiler and many other package upgrades. One letdown is that Mesa 23.1 continues to power Ubuntu 23.10 graphics drivers with the much-delayed Mesa 23.2 still not out as stable. We'll see if Mesa 23.2 manages to make it into Ubuntu 23.10 or if that set of OpenGL/Vulkan drivers is even released as stable within the next few weeks...

In any event, those running Ubuntu 23.10 development snapshots can now upgrade to the latest packages to enjoy the Linux 6.5 kernel.
