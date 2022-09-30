Ubuntu 22.10 Beta Released For Linux 5.19 + GNOME 43 Powered Linux Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 September 2022
On Thursday night Canonical released the beta of next month's Ubuntu 22.10 "Kinetic Kudu" Linux distribution update.


Ubuntu 22.10 is powered by the Linux 5.19 stable kernel, offers the latest GNOME 43 packages on the desktop, Debuginfod integration for better debugging experience, WebP image support out-of-the-box, support for more RISC-V boards, PipeWire is used by default, optimized the OpenSSH server memory use, Mesa 22.2 for the latest open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, and a plethora of package updates over the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS version from this past spring.


Beyond the Ubuntu 22.10 Beta desktop ISO there are also beta releases of Ubuntu 22.10 for Server, Cloud, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu.


More details and downloads for the Ubuntu 22.10 Beta via the release announcement. The official release of Ubuntu 22.10 is set for 20 October.
