Ubuntu 22.10 Beta Released For Linux 5.19 + GNOME 43 Powered Linux Desktop

On Thursday night Canonical released the beta of next month's Ubuntu 22.10 "Kinetic Kudu" Linux distribution update.

Ubuntu 22.10 is powered by the Linux 5.19 stable kernel, offers the latest GNOME 43 packages on the desktop, Debuginfod integration for better debugging experience, WebP image support out-of-the-box, support for more RISC-V boards, PipeWire is used by default, optimized the OpenSSH server memory use, Mesa 22.2 for the latest open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, and a plethora of package updates over the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS version from this past spring.

Beyond the Ubuntu 22.10 Beta desktop ISO there are also beta releases of Ubuntu 22.10 for Server, Cloud, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu.