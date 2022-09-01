Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS Released With Hardware Enablement Stack Backported From 22.04
For those planning to stick to the Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal Fossa" Long-Term Support series still for some time before moving to the newer Ubuntu 22.04 LTS series, Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS is available today as the newest point release in that older series.
Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS collects up all the stable release updates to this point to make it easier to deploy fresh 20.04 LTS installs with all available SRUs included. In addition, Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS features the newest hardware enablement "HWE" stack that is backported from the newer Ubuntu series. In the case of 20.04.5 LTS, it pulls in the Linux kernel and related components from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, meaning there is now Linux 5.15 LTS available, Mesa 22.0 for newer graphics driver support, and other related package updates.
Yesterday there were last-minute rebuilds of Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS images due to a NVIDIA driver issue, but Canonical engineers got it sorted out in time for this release on-schedule.
Downloads and more details on today's Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS availability via the release announcement.
