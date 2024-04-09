UPower 1.90.4 Fixes Excessive Disk Writes & High CPU Usage

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 April 2024 at 08:08 PM EDT. 4 Comments
HARDWARE
UPower as the abstraction layer for enumerating power devices on Linux systems and allowing various battery / power supply features is out with a new feature update.

UPower is very useful for the modern Linux desktop for this evolution from DeviceKit-Power and before that HAL. With UPower 1.90.4 are some more additions that are beneficial to Linux laptop and desktop users.

Most notable, UPower 1.90.4 fixes an issue around excessive disk writes and CPU usage. This bug report from four months ago noted high disk writes from the UPower daemon and that in the period of 12 hours around 7.5GB of data was written to disk... UPower using excessive disk writes and also CPU usage was then addressed via this merge that landed last month. The fix is to ignore unknown events from devices and preventing writing the history item with unknown status to the file. In particular for some Logitech devices as well as other Bluetooth devices, UPower could end up seeing an unknown battery event every few seconds. In turn this caused lots of these unknown events to build up within the history files of UPower stored on the disk. So to avoid filling up user storage devices and also excessive CPU use, UPower 1.90.4 better handles things.

Linux laptops


UPower 1.90.4 also stops guessing any unknown battery as a power supply, continues supporting lid handling for laptops, and contains other fixes.

For those rolling their own UPower build as opposed to letting your Linux distribution take care of it can find the new sources up on FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
4 Comments
Related News
OpenSSL 3.3 Released With Many Additions For QUIC, CPU Performance Optimizations
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Framework Hiring For Open-Source Firmware Development
Rust Bindings Are Being Worked On For Linux CPUFreq Drivers
UPower Power Profiles Daemon v0.21 Automatically Adapts For Linux Laptop Battery Use
PCIe 7.0 Specification v0.5 Published - Full Spec Next Year
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
AMD Says They'll Be Open-Sourcing More Of Their GPU Software Stack & Hardware Docs
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels