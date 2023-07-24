Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 24 July 2023 at 06:18 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG
The most popular topic among the emails I received this weekend weren't of direct technical nature but the number of people pointing out Twitter's new "X" logo and the similarities to the X.Org logo.

Elon Musk this weekend began his re-branding of Twitter as "X" as part of planned broadening of services and trying to make Twitter/X a more universal app. As part of that, Twitter's bird is gone and Twitter's new logo is:

Twitter new X logo


To which plenty of people have raised how strikingly similar the X is to the X in the X.Org logo, but after all it's just a stylized X:

X.Org new X logo


This has long been the X.Org logo though a decade ago was a prior failed attempt at coming up with a new X.Org logo.

In any event with Twitter's re-brand it's now just not a matter of X referring to X11/X.Org but potentially Elon's X service among the technically minded audience. In any event this is sure to generate some fun discussions in the comment section.

Perhaps this re-brand is just Elon putting his weight in the X11 vs. Wayland debate?
1 Comment
Related News
XWayland 23.2 RC1 Brings Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, Emulated Input
X.Org Foundation To Become Part Of The SFC
xf86-video-ati 22.0 Released For Older ATI/AMD GPUs
3Dfx Voodoo 1 & 2 Glide Linux Driver Retired, Other X.Org Code Officially Retired
NeoMagic & Savage Linux X.Org Drivers Updated For Late 90's Graphics
xf86-input-libinput 1.3 Brings Custom Pointer Acceleration Profile Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features
ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead
Linux kCFI/FineIBT Weaknesses Addressed By Rewriting Some Assembly In C
XWayland 23.2 RC1 Brings Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, Emulated Input
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture