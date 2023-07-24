Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org

The most popular topic among the emails I received this weekend weren't of direct technical nature but the number of people pointing out Twitter's new "X" logo and the similarities to the X.Org logo.Elon Musk this weekend began his re-branding of Twitter as "X" as part of planned broadening of services and trying to make Twitter/X a more universal app. As part of that, Twitter's bird is gone and Twitter's new logo is:

To which plenty of people have raised how strikingly similar the X is to the X in the X.Org logo, but after all it's just a stylized X: