Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
The most popular topic among the emails I received this weekend weren't of direct technical nature but the number of people pointing out Twitter's new "X" logo and the similarities to the X.Org logo.
Elon Musk this weekend began his re-branding of Twitter as "X" as part of planned broadening of services and trying to make Twitter/X a more universal app. As part of that, Twitter's bird is gone and Twitter's new logo is:
To which plenty of people have raised how strikingly similar the X is to the X in the X.Org logo, but after all it's just a stylized X:
This has long been the X.Org logo though a decade ago was a prior failed attempt at coming up with a new X.Org logo.
In any event with Twitter's re-brand it's now just not a matter of X referring to X11/X.Org but potentially Elon's X service among the technically minded audience. In any event this is sure to generate some fun discussions in the comment section.
Perhaps this re-brand is just Elon putting his weight in the X11 vs. Wayland debate?
