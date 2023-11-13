Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
TuxClocker 1.3 Released With New AMD GPU Tuning Capabilities
TuxClocker is an independently-developed open-source project providing a Qt-based interface for various overclocking/tuning controls for NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, Intel and AMD CPUs, etc. It's a nice option with the lack of official Linux overclocking software from the different hardware vendors.
With TuxClocker 1.3 it's primarily about exposing new AMD GPU controls. TuxClocker 1.3 adds new AMD GPU features for memory and core performance state editing, voltage/frequency curve editing, core min/max clock adjustments, voltage offset adjustments, fan controls and monitoring, power limit setting, power usage reading, voltage reading, and more.
TuxClocker 1.3 also has a number of fixes, various NVIDIA feature fixes, and updated translations. Downloads and more details on TuxClocker 1.3 via GitHub.