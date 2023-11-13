TuxClocker 1.3 Released With New AMD GPU Tuning Capabilities

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 November 2023 at 06:20 AM EST. 3 Comments
After some time spent in testing, TuxClocker 1.3 with its new AMD GPU features was released as stable overnight.

TuxClocker is an independently-developed open-source project providing a Qt-based interface for various overclocking/tuning controls for NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, Intel and AMD CPUs, etc. It's a nice option with the lack of official Linux overclocking software from the different hardware vendors.

With TuxClocker 1.3 it's primarily about exposing new AMD GPU controls. TuxClocker 1.3 adds new AMD GPU features for memory and core performance state editing, voltage/frequency curve editing, core min/max clock adjustments, voltage offset adjustments, fan controls and monitoring, power limit setting, power usage reading, voltage reading, and more.

TuxClocker 1.3 also has a number of fixes, various NVIDIA feature fixes, and updated translations. Downloads and more details on TuxClocker 1.3 via GitHub.
