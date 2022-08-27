AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX Cooling With The Dynatron A39 Heatsink
One of the questions that has come up following my AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX Linux testing has been how well air-cooling is working out for the 280 Watt workstation CPU. Water cooling is, of course, most ideal but there are air coolers that can work out sufficiently too. Here are some quick reference results.
One of the best air coolers for EPYC/Threadripper processors in the 280 Watt range that works for 4U rackmount-compatible setups is the Dynatron A39. The Dynatron A39 fits within 3U height requirements, rated for 280 Watt EPYC and Ryzen Threadripper cooling, and is an aluminum heatsink with copper heatpipes. The heatsink fan moves 102.6 CFM for airflow. The Dynatron A39 can be found from retailers like Amazon.com (affiliate link) for $50 USD.
The Dynatron A39 has done a sufficient job at cooling the Threadripper 5965WX with air cooling in a Rosewill 4U rackmount chassis.
For some thermal results I ran WRF, various code compilation workloads, NWChem, Quantum Espresso, Lulesh, Pennant, OpenFOAM CFD, Clickhouse, various video encoding benchmarks, and other demanding multi-threaded workloads on the Threadripper PRO 5965WX.
Over the course of the half-day of nothing but stressful, multi-threaded workloads, the Threadripper PRO 5965WX was getting rather warm but the Dynatron A39 still keeping the system going.
The average core temperature for the Threadripper PRO 5965WX when cooled by the Dynatron A39 during ten hours of these demanding benchmarks was 81.7 degrees while the peak did briefly hit 95 degrees.
The average CPU core peak frequency being achieved was around 4.4GHz on average, right below its 4.5GHz boost clock rating (and Linux briefly reporting stints at 4.7GHz).
For these benchmarks carried out the CPU package power consumption topped out at 289 Watts while the average power draw was around 232 Watts across the entire span of all the benchmarks conducted.
Those wishing to see more of these results while using the Dynatron A39 server heatsink with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX can see this result page for all the individual data in full.
