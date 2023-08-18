SysVinit 3.08 Released With A Couple Patches

18 August 2023
For those still managing to resist systemd, SysVinit 3.08 was released on Thursday as the newest update to this init system.

SysVinit 3.08 is comprised of just a handful of patches that were upstreamed from Gentoo Linux. The changes to find with SysVinit 3.08 include a Kexec option for halt and a few other small items:
- Applied a patch from floppm which adds kexec option to the halt command. This can be used as "halt -k".

- floppym provided patch which causes the halt command to call "shutdown -h -H" instead of "shutdown -h" when halt is invoked without parameters. This forces the shutdown command to set the INIT_HALT variable and assume, unless other conditions apply, that the "halt" call really wants to halt the machine and INIT_HALT should be set. In other words we assume halt wants to halt unless told otherwise. Addresses downstream Gentoo bug ID 911257.

- Updated halt documentation and help output to display parameters in alphabetical order.

SysVinit 3.08 downloads and more details via GitHub.
