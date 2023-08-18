SysVinit 3.08 Released With A Couple Patches
For those still managing to resist systemd, SysVinit 3.08 was released on Thursday as the newest update to this init system.
SysVinit 3.08 is comprised of just a handful of patches that were upstreamed from Gentoo Linux. The changes to find with SysVinit 3.08 include a Kexec option for halt and a few other small items:
- Applied a patch from floppm which adds kexec option to the halt command. This can be used as "halt -k".
- floppym provided patch which causes the halt command to call "shutdown -h -H" instead of "shutdown -h" when halt is invoked without parameters. This forces the shutdown command to set the INIT_HALT variable and assume, unless other conditions apply, that the "halt" call really wants to halt the machine and INIT_HALT should be set. In other words we assume halt wants to halt unless told otherwise. Addresses downstream Gentoo bug ID 911257.
- Updated halt documentation and help output to display parameters in alphabetical order.
SysVinit 3.08 downloads and more details via GitHub.
