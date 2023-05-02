System76-Scheduler 2.0.1: "Significant" Reduction In CPU/RAM Use, Gamescope Detection

2 May 2023
Last week System76 released System76-Scheduler 2.0 as their Rust-written Linux desktop scheduler that serves as a user-space daemon to dynamically manage process priorities to favor performance and responsiveness. That's now been succeeded by a v2.0.1 update with a few more features and improvements.

After a long hiatus without any new releases, System76-Scheduler 2.0 released last week with detecting additional processes, PipeWire integration, new performance optimizations, and other changes.

With System76-Scheduler 2.0.1 there is now a "significant" reduction in total memory and CPU consumption. This performance work includes faster process info look-ups from PIDs, reduced heap allocations in hot paths, a new garbage collection method, and more. The v2.0.1 release also has some daemon fixes, Gamescope has been added to the scheduler's detection, other game launchers also now detected, and various other updates.

Downloads and more details on the System76-Scheduler 2.0.1 update via GitHub.
