System76's COSMIC Desktop Enhancing Its Auto-Tiling

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 15 June 2023 at 07:12 PM EDT. 4 Comments
DESKTOP
As part of Linux hardware vendor System76's ongoing work around their COSMIC desktop for their Pop!_OS Linux distribution, recently their development team has been working on enhancing the automatic window tiling capabilities.

In recent weeks System76 developers have been refining their auto-tiling window management under COSMIC with a goal of making it more accessible and intuitive to users. There have also been other enhancements around the window tiling on COSMIC with a particular emphasis on the intuitiveness.
"The basic idea behind this tiling revamp is that if you want a certain layout, you can achieve it by simply moving your window in the intended direction. This makes layouts more flexible and different kinds more attainable, like arranging three windows in equal thirds of the screen."

The COSMIC desktop has also seen work on improving window stacking, the "libcosmic" widget library for COSMIC has been re-based to a newer version of the Iced toolkit, and other enhancements ongoing for this desktop environment written in Rust.

System76 provided screenshot


More details on the recent improvements to COSMIC via the System76 blog.
4 Comments
Related News
IceWM 3.4 Released With Improved Keybindings Handling
Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
System76-Scheduler 2.0.1: "Significant" Reduction In CPU/RAM Use, Gamescope Detection
Red Hat's HDR Hackfest Sounds Like It Was A Success
Redesigned Flathub Site Launches For Flatpak Apps
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support
JDK 21 Forked From Mainline For What Will Be The Next Java LTS Release
Linux Patches Posted That Would Allow Boot-Time Disabling Of x86 32-bit Processes