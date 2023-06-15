System76's COSMIC Desktop Enhancing Its Auto-Tiling
As part of Linux hardware vendor System76's ongoing work around their COSMIC desktop for their Pop!_OS Linux distribution, recently their development team has been working on enhancing the automatic window tiling capabilities.
In recent weeks System76 developers have been refining their auto-tiling window management under COSMIC with a goal of making it more accessible and intuitive to users. There have also been other enhancements around the window tiling on COSMIC with a particular emphasis on the intuitiveness.
"The basic idea behind this tiling revamp is that if you want a certain layout, you can achieve it by simply moving your window in the intended direction. This makes layouts more flexible and different kinds more attainable, like arranging three windows in equal thirds of the screen."
The COSMIC desktop has also seen work on improving window stacking, the "libcosmic" widget library for COSMIC has been re-based to a newer version of the Iced toolkit, and other enhancements ongoing for this desktop environment written in Rust.
More details on the recent improvements to COSMIC via the System76 blog.
4 Comments