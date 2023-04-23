System76 Darter Pro 9 / Serval WS 13 / Galago Pro 7 Land In Upstream Coreboot

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 19 July 2023 at 04:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT
Just days after System76 upstreamed Intel Raptor Lake HX and their new Adder WS 3 laptop into Coreboot, three more of their laptops have now made their way to upstream Coreboot.

These laptops have already shipped with Coreboot while now the code has worked their way upstream thanks to System76 engineers. These new laptops supported with upstream Coreboot are the Darter Pro 9, Serval WS 13, and Galago Pro 7.


All major functionality should be working for these Intel-powered laptops running on Coreboot. A few other System76 changes were also made to Coreboot such as disabling Intel Management Engine (ME) by default for their Alderlake derived platforms and as a necessary prerequisite for turning off ME is switching from S0ix to S3 mode.

It's great seeing all of System76's ongoing Coreboot work making their way punctually upstream. Presumably this will continue as well for their in-house developed System76 Virgo laptop that is even featuring an open-source PCB design.
