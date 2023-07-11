System76 Begins Publishing "Virgo" Laptop PCB Design Specs, Confirms Intel Raptor Lake

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 July 2023 at 07:41 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
For months Linux hardware vendor System76 has been teasing their in-house designed and manufactured "Virgo" laptop to be built at their facility in Denver. They are hoping to develop the quietest yet most performant Linux laptop. Today they published the initial open-source design files for their custom motherboard PCB in this laptop.

System76 has begun making available the Virgo laptop PCB design specs. These PCB design specs are licensed under the GPLv3.

The system76/virgo GitHub repository is hosting the KiCad electrical design files for their Virgo laptop effort.

As part of that opening, it confirms the initial System76 Virgo laptop design is based on Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors.

Virgo GitHub


There were many hoping that Virgo would be an AMD Ryzen powered laptop design or even potentially an AArch64 or RISC-V laptop design, but it makes sense that it's powered by Intel considering their robust ecosystem support as well as already having their existing Coreboot platform support and other advantages.

In any event with System76 now beginning to publish their motherboard PCB design specs similar to what they've done with their Thelio chassis, Launch keyboard, and other in-house hardware products, hopefully Virgo is nearing an actual launch.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.5 Bringing Sensor Monitoring To Many More Desktop Motherboards
Linux 6.5 Bringing Improvements To PS/2 Mouse & Keyboard Handling
Linux 6.5 Brings Improvements To Firewire Support
Linux 6.5 Adds CXL Device Sanitization, Secure Erase, CXL 3.0 Performance Monitor
LoongArch Adds Simultaneous Multi-Threading, SIMD/Vector Extensions
Linux 6.5 Should Spend Less Time Waiting On PCIe Devices
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Fedora Workstation 40 Considering To Implement Privacy-Preserving Telemetry
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
Fedora 39 Aims For A Colored Bash Prompt
Wine-Based Hangover 8.11 Begins Integrating FEX Emulator Support
Wayland Protocols 1.32 Brings Three New Staging Protocols
Linux 6.5 Adding Initial Support For USB4 v2, Intel Barlow Ridge
It's Looking Like Bcachefs Won't Be Merged For Linux 6.5