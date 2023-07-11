Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76 Begins Publishing "Virgo" Laptop PCB Design Specs, Confirms Intel Raptor Lake
System76 has begun making available the Virgo laptop PCB design specs. These PCB design specs are licensed under the GPLv3.
The system76/virgo GitHub repository is hosting the KiCad electrical design files for their Virgo laptop effort.
As part of that opening, it confirms the initial System76 Virgo laptop design is based on Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors.
There were many hoping that Virgo would be an AMD Ryzen powered laptop design or even potentially an AArch64 or RISC-V laptop design, but it makes sense that it's powered by Intel considering their robust ecosystem support as well as already having their existing Coreboot platform support and other advantages.
In any event with System76 now beginning to publish their motherboard PCB design specs similar to what they've done with their Thelio chassis, Launch keyboard, and other in-house hardware products, hopefully Virgo is nearing an actual launch.