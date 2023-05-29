Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
System76 in recent weeks teased Virgo being manufactured out of aluminum bar stock at their headquarters in Colorado as well as talking up their laptop keyboard and touchpad prototyping.
Tape is a common tool in hardware product development. @jeremy_soller working on Virgo's touchpad. pic.twitter.com/JO1LbHswox— Carl Richell (@carlrichell) May 26, 2023
Today the System76 CEO Carl Richell was showing off their thermal system prototyping using various heatpipes. He shared Virgo's goal of being quiet yet performance, in particular:
"Our goal is to make Virgo the quietest and yet most performant laptop around."
This heat pipe set makes prototyping thermal systems pretty easy.— Carl Richell (@carlrichell) May 29, 2023
It will be very interesting to see what they come up with for their Virgo in-house Linux laptop. So far they haven't shed any light on any hardware specifications for what is going to be a premium Linux laptop design. In any case, we are very much intrigued by their Virgo efforts.