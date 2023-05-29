System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 May 2023
System76 continues teasing the in-house laptop design they are working on codenamed Virgo.

System76 in recent weeks teased Virgo being manufactured out of aluminum bar stock at their headquarters in Colorado as well as talking up their laptop keyboard and touchpad prototyping.

Today the System76 CEO Carl Richell was showing off their thermal system prototyping using various heatpipes. He shared Virgo's goal of being quiet yet performance, in particular:
"Our goal is to make Virgo the quietest and yet most performant laptop around."


It will be very interesting to see what they come up with for their Virgo in-house Linux laptop. So far they haven't shed any light on any hardware specifications for what is going to be a premium Linux laptop design. In any case, we are very much intrigued by their Virgo efforts.
