Sway 1.9 Released - Using New wlroots Rendering API For Better Performance
Sway 1.9 has been released as the newest feature release of this i3-inspired Wayland compositor built atop the closely-aligned wlroots Wayland compositor library.
With Sway 1.9 the compositor has been adapted so the rendering code is making use of the new wlroots rendering API, which in turn should help in yielding better performance.
The Sway 1.9 release also incorporates support for new Wayland extensions of wlroots 0.17 such as the content-type-v1, xwayland-shell-v1, wp-fractional-scale-v1, security-context-v1 and cursor-shape-v1 protocols. Sway's xdg-activation-v1 protocol support also now works with workspace tracking and multi-seat use.
Some of the other changes in Sway 1.9 include IPC output event support, on-demand keyboard interactivity for layer-shell, tablet tool buttons can now be used for floating mode resize, new input commands for setting libinput's rotation angle and scroll button lock, and a new configuration option to disable primary selection. The default menu of Sway 1.9 has also been changed to wmenu.
Downloads and more information on today's Sway 1.9 release via GitHub.
